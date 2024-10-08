Ill. Court Denies J&J’s Motion for New Trial in Asbestos-Containing Talc Case That Ended in $45 Million Verdict

CHICAGO –– An Illinois state court has denied Johnson & Johnson’s motion for a new trial in an asbestos-containing talcum powder case that ended in a $45 million verdict earlier this year.

In an Oct. 3 docket entry, the Illinois Circuit Court, Cook County, indicated that the defendant’s motion for a new trial had been denied.

In a statement, counsel for the plaintiff said that the court determined that the jury was not substantially prejudiced.

The Illinois state court jury reached the verdict in April, finding that the decedent’s use of Baby Powder caused her to develop …