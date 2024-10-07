J-M Manufacturing Opposes Simmons Hanly’s Motion to Dismiss Asbestos RICO Case

CHICAGO –– J-M Manufacturing Company has opposed a motion to dismiss filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in a RICO action, maintaining that the defendants have been “tireless” in their efforts to conceal their alleged fraud.

In an opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Oct. 2, J-M Manufacturing Company argued that the fraudulent lawsuits filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy have cost the asbestos defendant “millions in legal expenses, jury verdicts obtained through misconduct, and settlement extracted by fraud.”

“And defendants have been tireless in their efforts to conceal their frauds –– aided …