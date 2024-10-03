Wash. Court Orders Asbestos Parties to Meet and Confer over New Requests for Production

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has ordered the parties in an asbestos case to meet and confer regarding recent requests for production, opining that the parties needed to address whether the plaintiff is now alleging that the decedent was exposed on a military vessel.

In an Oct. 1 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington pushed the plaintiff’s motion to remand until Oct. 29 so the parties can brief whether the causal connection element of the government contract defense is met.

Plaintiff Elaine M. Monlux moved to remand, while Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. filed …