9th Circuit Affirms Judgment Against Center for Asbestos Related Disease for Submitting False Claims

PORTLAND, Ore. –– The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a judgment entered against The Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana after a qui tam trial, at the end of which a jury found that it entered false asbestos claims.

In the Sept. 26 opinion, the 9th Circuit affirmed the judgment which found CARD liable for 337 false claims.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) appealed a judgment entered in favor of BNSF Railway Company, in which a jury found CARD liable for 337 false claims under the False Claims Act (FCA). The jury found …