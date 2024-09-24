Texas Bankruptcy Court Pauses Talc Litigation While Issue of Venue is Resolved

HOUSTON –– The court overseeing Johnson & Johnson’s latest attempt to resolve talcum powder claims through bankruptcy has paused talcum powder litigation against Johnson & Johnson until Oct. 11.

Hon. Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled during a Sept. 23 hearing that the litigation must stop while the issue of venue is considered. A motion has been filed to transfer venue to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, which oversaw Johnson & Johnson’s prior two bankruptcy filings. For more on the motion, see the related story in this …