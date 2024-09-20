La. Federal Judge Retains Asbestos Action, Citing Federal Officer Jurisdiction

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana federal judge has retained an asbestos exposure action based on federal officer jurisdiction, adopting the findings of a magistrate judge that the Avondale defendants were acting under the color of federal office.

In a Sept. 12 order, Judge Brian Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana agreed with the magistrate judge that because Avondale was constructing asbestos-containing military vessels to required federal specifications, its challenged conduct is connected with acts under federal office.

The wife and daughter of Kurt Skidmore sued several defendants in the 19th Judicial District Court, Parish …