Pa. Court Upholds Asbestos Verdict Against Lenox, Remands Issue of Parent Liability
September 20, 2024
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania intermediate court upheld a verdict against Lenox Instrument Co. in an asbestos exposure action, ruling it was supported by evidence that the company breached a duty of care to the decedent by exposing him to asbestos, and that the exposure was a factual and proximate cause of his injures.
In a separate opinion, the Pennsylvania Superior Court remanded the case for a new trial on the issue of liability as to Lenox’s parent company, Esterline Technologies Corp., ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the corporate veil was pierced.
Thomas Constantine’s widow sued …
