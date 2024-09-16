Louisiana Federal Court Retains Jurisdiction over Asbestos Case Against Avondale

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has retained jurisdiction over an asbestos case against Avondale, concluding that its dismissal of the defendant’s federal defenses does not affect its jurisdiction over the case.

In the Sept. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that at the time of removal, the federal defenses were not “so obviously frivolous,” allowing the court to retain jurisdiction over the state law claims.

Plaintiff Irma Lee LaGrange asserted the underlying claims, contending that she developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers present on her husband’s work …