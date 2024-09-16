Louisiana Court Says Avondale ‘Not Entitled’ to Use Government Contractor Defense in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has issued another ruling finding that Avondale is not permitted to assert the government contractor defense in a take-home asbestos exposure case, concluding that the defendant is “not entitled to use this defense.”

In the Sept. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana pointed to other take-home asbestos exposure cases in which it has reached similar findings.

Plaintiff Irma Lee LaGrange asserted the underlying claims, contending that she developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers present on her husband’s work clothes. LaGrange’s husband, Allen C. …