New York Court Denies Summary Judgment for Glove Manufacturer in Asbestos Case

ALBANY, N.Y. –– A New York trial court has denied summary judgment to a glove manufacturer in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiff had raised a material question of fact about the presence of the defendant’s products at the workplaces in question.

In the Sept. 4 order, the New York Supreme Court for Albany County concluded that the “conflict may not be resolved as a matter of law on summary judgment when viewing the facts in the light most favorable to the nonmovant.”

The plaintiff filed the underlying claim on behalf of Warrant Stouch for injuries he allegedly incurred …