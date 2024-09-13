Fla. Court Issues Split Opinion on Motions Attacking Expert Admissibility in Asbestos Case
September 13, 2024
- Order
TAMPA, Fla. –– A Florida court has weighed in on an expert admissibility dispute in an asbestos case, finding in part that the expert will be prohibited from testifying as to his opinion that the plaintiff suffered from radiologically documented asbestosis.
In the Sept. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida did allow the majority of the expert’s opinion to proceed, opining that the defendants have mischaracterized the expert’s methodology as an improper “each and every exposure” theory.
“…Defendants fail to persuasively argue that Dr. Zhang’s testimony would not be helpful to the trier of …
