Ill. Court Allows J-M Manufacturing Additional Time to Respond to Motions in Asbestos RICO Case

CHICAGO –– An Illinois court has allowed J-M Manufacturing Company four extra weeks to respond to motions to dismiss filed by asbestos plaintiff firms named as defendants in a RICO case, citing a medical emergency suffered by J-M’s counsel.

In a Sept. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois noted that the parties had reached an agreement with regard to the extension.

J-M Manufacturing filed the underlying complaint in May, asserting violations of Sections 1962(c) and (d) of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and violations of state law against a number of asbestos …