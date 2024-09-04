Crosby Valves Motion to Dismiss Rejected by New York Court in Asbestos Case
September 4, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– Crosby Valves’ efforts to dismiss an asbestos action have been rejected by a New York trial court, which found that there was enough evidence to establish that the company had recommended the incorporation of insulation as part of the process of installing its valves.
In the Aug. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that “issues of fact exist regarding moving defendant’s knowledge of the asbestos-containing products as well as their active participation in recommending such products for use with valves manufactured by them, and as to defendant Crosby’s ‘substantial participation’ under …
