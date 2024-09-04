N.Y. Court Won’t Revisit Order Awarding Summary Judgment, Maintains Earlier Settlement Released Meso Claims

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has refused to reconsider an earlier order awarding summary judgment to an asbestos defendant, finding no reason to change its conclusion that the plaintiffs had released mesothelioma claims in a prior settlement release.

In an Aug. 27 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that the plaintiffs had “raise[d] the same arguments that were previously considered and decided.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Thomas R. McLaughlin, contending that he was exposed to asbestos fibers while working as a steamfitter and welder at Long Island Lighting …