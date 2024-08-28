New York Court Dismisses Asbestos Claims Against Burnham Holdings Inc. on Jurisdictional Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has dismissed asbestos claims against Burnham Holdings Inc., finding that the plaintiffs had failed to prove that the court can exercise general or specific jurisdiction over the company.

In an Aug. 23 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County failed to find evidence that the holding company “observes corporate formalities, interfered with recruitment and assignment of Burnham LLC’s employees, or controls Burnham LLC’s policies and day-to-day operations.”

“As such, general or specific jurisdiction over moving defendant BHI has not been established,” the court concluded.

Victor M. Langella asserted the …