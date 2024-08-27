Caulk Defendant DAP Inc. Denied Summary Judgment by New York Court

NEW YORK –– A caulk defendant named in an asbestos personal injury lawsuit is not entitled to summary judgment, a New York court has found, concluding that “sufficient issues of fact exist to preclude summary judgment.”

In the July 29 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County ruled that defendant DAP Inc., a caulk manufacturer, had failed to meet its burden on summary judgment.

John P. Reeves asserted in the underlying lawsuit that his lung cancer was caused by his contact with asbestos-containing caulk he encountered while serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Forrestal in …