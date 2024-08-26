New York Court Finds Atwood & Morrill Not Entitled to Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– Atwood & Morrill Co. Inc. is not entitled to summary judgment in an asbestos personal injury case, a New York trial court has ruled, citing conflicting evidence presented by the parties.

In the Aug. 6 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that a “reasonable juror could determine that [the plaintiff] was exposed to asbestos-containing products manufactured by defendant Atwood from his work at various Con Ed powerhouses, and that such exposure could have contributed to his illness, sufficient issues of fact exist to preclude summary judgment.”

Atwood & Morrill Co. Inc. moved …