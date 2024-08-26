New York Court Orders Jurisdictional Discovery in Asbestos Case Involving Cosmetic Specialties

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has ordered parties in an asbestos personal injury action to conduct discovery for purposes of jurisdiction, noting that both parties were “amenable” to conducting such discovery.

In an Aug. 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction without prejudice to renew at the conclusion of discovery.

Cosmetic Specialties Inc. filed a motion for summary judgment, contending that the company has no connections to New York and, as such, the court did not have jurisdiction over it. The plaintiff opposed.