Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. Not Entitled to Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case, N.Y. Court Rules
August 20, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. is not entitled to summary judgment in an asbestos case, a New York trial court has ruled, given that it failed to submit evidence to establish its products did not contain asbestos fibers.
In the Aug. 6 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that “sufficient issues of fact … preclude summary judgment.”
The underlying asbestos-related claims were filed by Paul Scandaliato, who contends that he developed lung cancer as a result of his exposure to asbestos fibers.
Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. moved for summary judgment, contending that the …
