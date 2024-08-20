Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. Not Entitled to Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case, N.Y. Court Rules

NEW YORK –– Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. is not entitled to summary judgment in an asbestos case, a New York trial court has ruled, given that it failed to submit evidence to establish its products did not contain asbestos fibers.

In the Aug. 6 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that “sufficient issues of fact … preclude summary judgment.”

The underlying asbestos-related claims were filed by Paul Scandaliato, who contends that he developed lung cancer as a result of his exposure to asbestos fibers.

Kennedy Electrical Supply Corp. moved for summary judgment, contending that the …