ASBESTOS

Mo. Federal Judge Allows Amended Complaint in Asbestos Wrongful Death Case


August 14, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed without prejudice claims filed against PTI Union LLC in an asbestos wrongful death action, ruling that the plaintiffs need to specify what products the decedent was exposed to and where her exposure took place.

In an Aug. 13 order, Judge Henry E. Autrey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri further ruled that amendment of the complaint would not be futile because it is not clear whether PTI Union is shielded from liability by the contract specifications doctrine.

Carole Zicklin died of mesothelioma on Sept. 3, 2021. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS