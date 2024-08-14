Mo. Federal Judge Allows Amended Complaint in Asbestos Wrongful Death Case

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed without prejudice claims filed against PTI Union LLC in an asbestos wrongful death action, ruling that the plaintiffs need to specify what products the decedent was exposed to and where her exposure took place.

In an Aug. 13 order, Judge Henry E. Autrey of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri further ruled that amendment of the complaint would not be futile because it is not clear whether PTI Union is shielded from liability by the contract specifications doctrine.

Carole Zicklin died of mesothelioma on Sept. 3, 2021. …