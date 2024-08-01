Asbestos Plaintiff Firms Move to Dismiss RICO Case, Say J-M Manufacturing Merely Seeking ‘Retribution’
August 1, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
CHICAGO –– A group of asbestos plaintiff law firms named as defendants in a RICO complaint accusing the firms of filing sham lawsuits and pursuing baseless claims has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it is “retribution for Defendants daring to represent injured and deceased victims of J-MM’s products and an inappropriate attempt to restrict Defendants from obtaining justice in the future for vulnerable individuals J-MM has harmed.”
In a motion to dismiss filed on July 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the plaintiff firms maintained that the defendant is “improperly …
