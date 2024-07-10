New Jersey Appellate Court Affirms Summary Judgment Award for GE, Westinghouse in Asbestos Case

TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey appellate court has affirmed an award of summary judgment to defendants in an asbestos case, agreeing with the trial court’s finding that General Electric or Westinghouse technicians possessed the sort of the control over the worksite that would convey a duty to the plaintiff.

In the July 3 decision, the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, also agreed with the trial court’s assessment that the statute of repose barred the claims.

Plaintiffs Donald D. McDermid and Allan McDermid brought the claims on behalf of their father, Donald McDermid, contending that defendants General Electric Company …