ASBESTOS

Louisiana Federal Court Retains Jurisdiction of Asbestos Claims Against Avondale


July 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has refused to remand an asbestos personal injury action against Avondale, concluding that the defendant had asserted a colorable federal defense “at this jurisdictional stage.”

“…[T]he Court finds that Avondale has satisfied the four-part test for federal officer removal,” the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded in its July 8 opinion. “Namely, Avondale is a person within the meaning of the statute, Avondale acted pursuant to a federal officer’s directions, the charged conduct was connected or associated with the act, and Avondale has a colorable federal defense to Plaintiffs’ …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

July 24, 2024 - Portland, ME
The Westin Portland Harborview

MORE DETAILS