New York Court Denies Burnham’s Motion to Stay All NYCAL Actions Against It


June 26, 2024


NEW YORK –– The court overseeing the coordinated asbestos docket in New York City has denied a motion to stay all actions against the defendant, concluding that the motion was premature and the remedy is seeks would not promote judicial economy.

In the May 29 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York City opined that Burnham’s effort to stay trials would “unnecessarily deprive [plaintiffs] of their day in court.”

Burnham LLC moved to stay all trials against it in the New York City Asbestos Litigation pending the resolution of an appeal. The underlying appeal involves a trial at …


