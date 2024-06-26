4th Circuit Issues Mandate Noting Effective Date of Order Dismissing Appeal of $400,000 Sanction Order

RICHMOND, Va. –– The 4th Circuit has issued a mandate noting that a prior judgment finding that an asbestos plaintiff law firm could not appeal a sanction order issued against it has taken effect.

In a May 21 order, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said that its April 29 judgment has took effect the same day.

In that April judgment, the 4th Circuit ruled that a “party to litigation may not immediately appeal a civil contempt order.”

“Instead,” the appellate court ruled, “the sanctioned party must wait until final judgment to appeal. In bankruptcy, the same rule applies, …