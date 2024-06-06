Oregon Jury Awards $260 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos-Containing Talc Trial Against J&J

PORTLAND, Ore. –– An Oregon state court jury has awarded $260 million at the conclusion of an asbestos-containing talcum powder trial, accepting the plaintiffs’ claims that Johnson & Johnson’s cosmetic products caused a woman to develop mesothelioma.

The Oregon Fourth Judicial District Court, Multnomah County, jury reached the verdict on June 3. Hon. Katharine von Ter Stegge presided over the trial.

Opening statements were delivered on May 9. Trial continued for 15 more days, when the jury heard closing arguments on May 31.

The jury’s award included $60 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages. Jurors allocated …