Texas Jury Awards $500,000 to Plaintiffs in Asbestos Wrongful Death Action

DALLAS — A Texas state jury awarded $500,000 to the family of a former worker who died after being diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma after finding that he was exposed to asbestos at an oil refinery owned by Tyler MD Holdings, f/k/a La Gloria Oil and Gas.

On May 23, a unanimous Dallas County District Court jury, under the supervision of Judge Maria Aceves, awarded $150,000 in pecuniary losses and $350,000 in punitive damages to plaintiffs.

The deceased, Louie Scudder, worked at La Gloria Oil and Gas Refinery in Tyler, Texas from 1958 until he retired in 1998. Throughout most of …