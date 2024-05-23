Conn. Jury Awards $15 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Talc Trial Against Vanderbilt; Finds Plaintiffs Entitled to Punitive Damages
May 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Post-Trial Brief Order
- Punitive Order
- Verdict Sheet
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– A Connecticut jury has awarded $15 million at the conclusion of an asbestos talc trial against Vanderbilt, finding the defendant liable for the plaintiff’s mesothelioma and further determining that the plaintiffs are entitled to punitive damages.
The Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Bridgeport, jury reached the verdict on May 16. Hon. William F. Clark presided over the trial, which lasted for four weeks.
In a post-trial order issued May 17, Judge Clark asked the plaintiffs to file a brief in support of the amount of punitive damages being claimed by June 21; objections are due by …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo