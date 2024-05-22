California Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for O’Reilly Auto at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California jury has reached a defense verdict for O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC in an asbestos wrongful death case, rejecting claims that the decedent’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos fibers in the defendant’s brake and clutch products.

The California Superior Court for Alameda County jury reached the verdict on May 20.

According to the verdict form, jurors first found that O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC (formerly known as Checker Auto Parts), was not negligent in selling Bendix brand brakes and Borg-Warner brand clutches.

However, the jury did find that Bendix brand brakes and Borg-Warner brand …