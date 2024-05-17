Alabama Governor Signs Legislation Requiring More Information from Asbestos Plaintiffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– Asbestos plaintiffs in Alabama will be required to provide an information form specifying the basis for each claim against each defendant and file all available asbestos trust claims within 60 days of filing the complaint under new legislation.

S.B. 104 was signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on May 6. The legislation was passed by the Alabama Senate on April 4 and, subsequently, by the House of Representatives on April 25 before making its way to Governor Ivey’s desk.

The legislation effectively amends Sections 6-5-691, 6-5-692, and 6-5-693, Code of Alabama 1975, to “authorize a defendant in …