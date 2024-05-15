U.S. Supreme Court Denies Petition to Review Decision Allowing Georgia-Pacific to Proceed with Bankruptcy

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition to review a decision allowing Georgia-Pacific to proceed with its bankruptcy proceedings.

In a May 13 docket entry, the highest court said the petition was denied.

The denial ends efforts by the Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants to appeal the lower court’s decision, which the Committee maintained allowed the asbestos defendant to “manipulate its way into bankruptcy court.”

In an April 10 reply brief, the Committee argued that the Bankruptcy Code “does not permit a wealthy tortfeasor to stop all tort litigation against it while shielding its own assets …