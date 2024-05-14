ASBESTOS

J-M Manufacturing Files RICO Case Against Simmons Hanly Conroy, Accuses Firm of ‘Fraud and Misconduct’


May 14, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


CHICAGO –– A company named in asbestos personal injury lawsuits has filed a RICO complaint against Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, contending that the personal injury firm has engaged in a “multi-year pattern of racketeering activity in which the … defendants filed sham lawsuits, pursued baseless claims, and otherwise sought to extract money from J-M Manufacturing through a pattern of fraud, coercion, and the suppression of evidence.”

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on May 10, plaintiff J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. argued that the law firm has gone to “great lengths to …


