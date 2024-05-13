Wisconsin Appellate Court Instructs Lower Court to Enter Judgment Totaling $13 Million in Asbestos Case
May 13, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
MILWAUKEE, Wis. –– A Wisconsin appellate court has affirmed a verdict entered in favor of plaintiffs asserting asbestos claims, concluding that the “evidence was sufficient to sustain a verdict,” and, further, that the circuit court erred in calculating punitive damages.
In the May 7 opinion, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District I, concluded that “the punitive damages statute requires doubling the total compensatory damages recovered [by the plaintiff], not doubling only Pabst Brewing Company’s apportionment of the compensatory damages.”
In the order, the appellate court instructed the circuit court to “enter punitive damages in the amount of $11,090,327.10, which equals …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo