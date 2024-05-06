Louisiana Federal Court Denies Challenges to Expert Testimony in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has denied challenges to expert testimony in an asbestos case set to begin trial, finding that the challenges proffered by both parties are “best suited for cross-examination, not exclusion under Rule 702.”

In the April 25 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana addressed two in limine motions seeking to limit or exclude expert testimony proffered on behalf of both parties.

Plaintiff Terry Legendre asserted the claims, contending that he was exposed to asbestos-containing products while working for Avondale in the 1960s. Trial is scheduled to begin on May …