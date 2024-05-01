Johnson & Johnson Announces Proposed Plan of Reorganization of LLT, Includes $6.475 Billion Settlement of Talc Claims

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has announced a Plan of Reorganization by its subsidiary LLT Management LLC for the “comprehensive and final resolution of all current and future claims related to ovarian cancer arising from cosmetic talc litigation against it and its affiliates in the United States” that includes a $6.475 billion settlement.

The company announced its plan –– which requires 75 percent of ovarian cancer claimants to vote in favor of the plan –– in a press release issued on May 1.

Those with mesothelioma claims and state consume protection claims against the company will be handled …