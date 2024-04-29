Court Affirms $400,000 Verdict in Asbestos Talc Case; Orders Trial Court to Recalculate Liability Apportionment

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania appellate court has affirmed a $400,000 verdict entered in an asbestos-containing talcum powder case, rejecting defense challenges to causation in the personal injury case.

In the April 10 order, the Pennsylvania Superior Court did take issue with the trial court’s apportionment of liability, however, and ordered the trial court to instead enter judgment on a per capita basis against the three tortfeasors.

The underlying claims were filed by Holly Fisher on behalf of Sandra Reichart, who owned the beauty salon known as “Sandy’s Beauty Shop,” and worked there as a hairdresser for more than 20 years. …