Ill. Jury Awards $45 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Talc Trial Against J&J

CHICAGO –– An Illinois jury has awarded $45 million at the conclusion of an asbestos case filed against Johnson & Johnson, finding that the decedent’s use of Baby Powder caused her to develop mesothelioma.

The Illinois Circuit Court, Cook County, jury reached the verdict on April 19, according to the court’s online docket. Judgment on the verdict was entered the same day, according to the docket.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Theresa Garcia, arguing that her lifelong use of Baby Powder caused her to develop mesothelioma. The trial proceeded against Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue Inc., and …