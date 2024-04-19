Johnson & Johnson Scores Defense Verdict in Fla. Ovarian Cancer Talc Case

ARCADIA, Fla. –– A Florida state court jury issued a verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson in a talcum powder ovarian cancer case after finding that the deceased’s longtime use of the company’s Baby Powder did not cause her disease.

The jury, sitting in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court for Sarasota County, returned the verdict on April 18. Hon. Hunter Carroll of the Florida was assigned to the case and issued several pretrial rulings, but Hon. Lee E. Haworth presided over the trial, which began on April 1.

In her 2018 complaint, Florida resident Patricia A. Matthey alleged defendants …