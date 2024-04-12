Calif. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for John Crane in Retrial of Mesothelioma Case

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California jury has reached a defense verdict for John Crane at the conclusion of an asbestos trial, rejecting the plaintiff’s claims that the decedent developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to the defendant’s asbestos-containing packing.

The California Superior Court, San Francisco County, reached the verdict on March 14. Hon. Samuel K. Feng presided over the trial.

The claims were asserted on behalf of Abraham Castillo, who served in the U.S. Navy and was, later, employed as a mechanic.

The case originally went to trial in 2022, but ended in a mistrial after jurors informed the …