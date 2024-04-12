Asbestos Claimant Committee Files Reply Brief in Supreme Court, Says Georgia-Pacific Continues to be Permitted to Manipulate Bankruptcy System

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants has filed a reply brief supporting its appeal of a decision allowing Georgia-Pacific to proceed with its bankruptcy proceedings, maintaining that the lower court ruling allowed the asbestos defendant to “manipulate its way into bankruptcy court.”

In the April 10 reply brief filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, the Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants maintained that the Bankruptcy Code “does not permit a wealthy tortfeasor to stop all tort litigation against it while shielding its own assets from bankruptcy.”

“The [lower court’s] decision held otherwise, blessing Georgia-Pacific’s ‘Texas Two-Step’ maneuver and …