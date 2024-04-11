ASBESTOS

New York Court Denies Morse Diesel’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case


April 11, 2024


NEW YORK –– A New York asbestos plaintiff has been permitted to proceed with claims against Morse Diesel after a trial court found that a reasonable juror could decide that asbestos exposure from the defendant’s worksite was a contributing cause of the plaintiff’s injury.

In the April 5 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County pointed to “conflicting expert evidence” presented by the plaintiff in denying the motion for summary judgment.

The claims were asserted on behalf of Louis Stiglitz, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working …


