New York Trial Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment in Talcum Powder Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has refused to award talcum powder defendants summary judgment, finding that the plaintiff had “raised sufficient issues of fact to preclude” such an award.

In the April 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the defendants had just pointed to gaps in evidence and that, alone, was not enough to obtain summary judgment.

Johnson & Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and LTL Management LLC moved for summary judgment seeking the dismissal of all claims on causation grounds. The underlying claims were brought by Corey Tippin, …