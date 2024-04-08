South Carolina Jury Awards $1.75 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial; John Crane Files Motion for JNOV

SPARTANBURG, S.C. –– A South Carolina jury has reached a $1.75 million verdict at the conclusion of an asbestos personal injury case against John Crane, concluding that the defendant’s products were a substantial factor in the death of the plaintiff’s husband.

Hon. Jean Toal of the South Carolina 7th Judicial Circuit Court, Spartanburg County, presided over the trial, which began on March 18. The jury declined to award punitive damages in its March 25 verdict.

John Crane was the lone remaining defendant at the time of the verdict. On April 4, the defendant filed a motion for judgment notwithstanding the …