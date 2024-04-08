Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial in Florida Enters 6th Day

ARCADIA, Fla. –– A talcum powder ovarian cancer case in Florida has entered its sixth day of trial, with the plaintiffs presenting evidence that the defendants knew, or should have known, that their talcum powder products were contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Hon. Hunter Carroll of the Florida 12th Judicial Circuit Court for Sarasota County was assigned to the case –– and issued several pretrial rulings –– but Hon. Lee E. Haworth is presiding over the trial, which began on April 1, according to published reports.

So far, Drs. Roberta Ness and Laura Plunkett have testified on behalf of …