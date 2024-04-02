ASBESTOS

New York Court Awards Summary Judgment to Bakers Pride Oven in Asbestos Case


April 2, 2024


NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has awarded summary judgment to Bakers Pride Oven Company, dismissing an asbestos case in its entirety, after finding that the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence quantifying the level of exposure.

In the March 26 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendant had “establish[ed] its prima facie burden that their product could not have contributed to [the decedent’s] mesothelioma from the alleged exposure.”

Defendant QCP Inc., successor to Bakers Pride Oven Company, moved to dismiss the case, contending that plaintiff June Savianeso could not


