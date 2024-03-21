Burnham Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Burnham LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos injury case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to its asbestos-containing products.

In a March 13 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found Burnham “failed to "establish that its products could not have contributed to the causation of plaintiffs injury."

After emigrating to the United States from Jamaica, Collin Bassier worked at Hamilton Heating & AC from 1981 to 1984, where he removed existing residential boilers. Bassier died on …