Georgia-Pacific Dismissed from La. Federal Asbestos Wrongful Death Case

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Inc. from an asbestos wrongful death case, noting the plaintiffs failed to challenge the company’s assertion that it never operated a facility in the area where the decedent allegedly worked.

In a March 18 order, Judge Eldon Fallon of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana noted the plaintiffs never opposed Georgia-Pacific’s motion to dismiss.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2022, Marvin Evans sued 24 manufacturers, insurers, and employers in the Civil District Court for Orleans Parish. Evans alleges he was exposed …