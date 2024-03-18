U.S. EPA Finalizes Ban on Ongoing Uses of Chrysotile Asbestos, Says ‘Science is Clear’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Saying the “science is clear,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a final rule prohibiting the ongoing use of chrysotile asbestos, which is the only known form of asbestos currently in use in the United States.

In a March 18 announcement, the EPA explained that the ban is “the first rule to be finalized under the 2016 amendments to the nation’s chemical safety law, the Toxic Substances Control Act *TSCA), which received near-unanimous support in both the U.S. House of Representations and the Senate.”

“The action marks a major milestone for chemical safety after more than …