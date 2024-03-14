Court Finds Sufficient Questions of Fact as to Defendant’s Involvement with Asbestos-Containing Gaskets

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied a motion to dismiss in an asbestos case, rejecting Fisher Controls International’s position that it could not be held liable for third-party gaskets surrounding its regulator products.

In the March 4 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that the plaintiff has provided evidence that raises a sufficient question of fact as to Fisher’s involvement with the asbestos-containing gaskets.

Fisher Controls International moved to dismiss the case, contending that the plaintiff cannot establish exposure to asbestos from any of the defendant’s products. The defendant maintains …