ASBESTOS

Florida Talcum Powder Trial Against Johnson & Johnson Ends in Mistrial


March 5, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice


MIAMI –– An asbestos-containing talcum powder trial has ended in a mistrial in Florida, after jurors failed to reach a verdict after asking at least five questions during deliberations.

The mistrial was declared by the Florida Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade County, on March 4. In a document filed the same day, the court noted that the “case was not reached and/or resetting would be appropriate due to a scheduling conflict.”

The court reset the jury trial for a three-week period beginning on March 11. It ordered all parties to appear for a pretrial conference on March …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing

March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 27, 2024 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS